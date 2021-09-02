Wednesday, September 1 was a memorable night for those in New York City, particularly North Brooklyn.

A heavy rainstorm brought 4-8 inches of rain across area, according to the National Weather Service, flooding local basements, garden level apartments, streets and more.

In Central Park, rain measured 7.19 inches, which is the fifth highest amount on record.

Videos posted to Instagram showed cars in Greenpoint struggling to drive along rushes of water that looked a little to much like the East River. Around 10 p.m., Mayor de Blasio issued a State of Emergency for New York City.

“Please stay off the streets tonight and let our first responders and emergency services get their work done,” he said. “If you’re thinking of going outside, don’t. Stay off the subways. Stay off the roads. Don’t wade into these heavy waters.”

As of Thursday morning, Alternate Side Parking was canceled to focus on storm repair, and several subway lines were suspended or offering limited service. The G train was not in service for commuters, and the L was running with long delays. A travel advisory encourages New Yorkers to stay at home for non-essential travel, and to call 311 to report any flooding.