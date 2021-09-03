The Jewish High Holidays are upon us, with Rosh Hashanah kicking of the evening of Monday, September 6.

To celebrate the Jewish New Year, local synagogue, Greenpoint Shul, is welcoming community members to several outdoor events, all with Covid protocols in place. The new programming is significant in that it shows the ways in which local institutions are shifting the ways we gather as a community, safely bringing together the neighborhood in communal, public space while a pandemic still endures.

On the morning of Tuesday, September 7, all are invited to a 7:30 a.m. shofar blowing in Transmitter Park.

Later risers can swing by at 8 a.m. for a shofar based movement and Rosh Hashanah mantras workshop in the park.

At 9:30 a.m., a self-change Rosh Hashanah meditation will follow.

Families can head to American Playground at noon for a kids’ singalong.

And night owls can head to McGolrick Park at 11 p.m. on Monday for a late night torah vigil, lead by Greenpoint Shul’s Rabbi Ben Greenfield.

On Tuesday, several more free outdoor events will take place, with a full schedule online.

Those who want to worship in the synagogue can purchase tickets or membership to Greenpoint Shul.