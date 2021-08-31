Williamsburg biking is on its way to getting safer!

Starting promptly, the New York City DOT is going to add protected bike lanes to a stretch of Wythe Avenue, as part of the Vision Zero program designed to present pedestrian deaths.

The project will improve safety of a stretch of Wythe Ave. between Williamsburg Street East and Penn Street, by resurfacing the street, and installing jersey barriers, which provide more protection for bikers than just green and white paint signifying a bike lane.

Last fall, a 35-year-old biker was killed on Wythe Avenue after being struck by a bus, a tragedy that many looked at as a failure of the Vision Zero plan.

Earlier this year, construction to add protected bike lanes from a stretch of Franklin St. to Kent Ave.

The local improvement work is slated to start promptly.