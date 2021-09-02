If you’re looking for a spot to caffeinate before 8 a.m., there is no shortage of fantastic coffee shops in Greenpoint that open early.

You might be a new parent with an infant that wakes at 6 a.m. or a commuter finally heading back to the office. Whatever your situation, if you need coffee and breakfast before the rest of the neighborhood wakes, this list will help you find the perfect spot.

Here is a round up of Greenpoint’s best places to get coffee and more before 8 a.m.

Early

The incredible BEC sandwich from Early.

This may sound kind of obvious, but Early Coffee and Sandwich Shop (967 Manhattan Ave.) is one of Greenpoint’s best spots that opens, well, early. The store opens at 7 a.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Early risers can enjoy local favorite Partner’s Coffee and a variety of delicious sandwiches served on bread from Pain d’Avignon. For an elevated classic, try the BEC sandwich with soft-scrambled eggs, chives, bacon, and sharp cheddar on brioche bun.

Odd Fox

An iced coffee in the garden of Odd Fox.

There’s nothing odd about the cute coffee shop, Odd Fox (984 Manhattan Ave.). This is another great spot that opens early: 7 a.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. on weekends. Odd Fox has a gorgeous garden that overflows with luscious vegetation and is hardly used during the early morning hours. On your way to the garden, you’ll pass through a fun back room, where even on weekends, you’ll spot locals working on laptops. This is most likely because the coffee and espresso drinks are strong and really hit the spot. For a snack, try the vegan banana bread in the front case.

Bagel Point

The variety of fresh squeezed juices at Bagel Point.

Family-owned Bagel Point (699 Manhattan Ave.) is a neighborhood staple with one of the earliest opening times. Bagel Point opens at 6:30 a.m. everyday with fresh, mouthwatering bagels and breakfast sandwiches. Bagel Point serves Counter Culture coffee and Harley and Sons teas. Local tip: the fresh-squeezed orange juice is fantastic and pairs perfectly with a Bagel Point bagel.

Sweetleaf

The eclectic interior of Sweetleaf.

Sweetleaf (159 Freeman St.) is one of Greenpoint’s most popular coffee shops and opens at 7 a.m. during the week and 8 a.m. on weekends. Sweetleaf’s Greenpoint location is filled with antique street lamps and eclectic furniture, offering a creative yet laid back vibe. This coffee shop has an extensive beverage menu including cold brew, cortados, and matcha lattes, plus a signature menu including the unique and delicious Rocket Fuel consisting of cold brew, chicory, Vermont maple syrup, and milk. Plus, they serve homemade pastries with several vegan and gluten-free options.

Cafe Grumpy

Latte art from Cafe Grumpy.

Cafe Grumpy’s Greenpoint location (193 Meserole Ave.) opens at 7 a.m. during the week and 9 a.m. on weekends, keeping grumpy early risers at bay with excellent coffee. The interior vibe is casual and spruce, but there is a comfy bench outside, perfect for people watching. Grumpy serves a variety of coffee, cold brew, and espresso drinks, plus some delicious additions like the Cardamom Rose Latte. They also offer a Tumeric Latte and Tumeric Lemonade. The food menu includes pastries like croissants and scones and a vegan blueberry muffin.

Upright

The interior of Upright.

Upright Coffee (860 Manhattan Ave.) opens at 7 a.m during the week and 8 a.m. on weekends. It is a favorite among locals for both its prime Manhattan Ave. location and bold tasting coffee and espresso. This small shop also serves tea, hot chocolate and pastries, including popular DANK chocolate chip banana bread.

Uro Cafe

A view from the front window of Uro.

Uro Cafe (277 Driggs Ave.) is a small shop with a friendly staff and good coffee that opens at 6 a.m. on weekdays, 7 a.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. on Sunday. They call themselves a “quick fix for coffee and pastry in the heart of Greenpoint,” and it’s a very accurate description. The coffee tastes good and is usually very strong. They don’t have a ton of seating, but do offer free WiFi.

Peter Pan

Old-school vibes at the front of Peter Pan.

Early risers flock to old-school bakery Peter Pan Donut and Pastry Shop (727 Manhattan Avenue) because it starts serving incredibly early at 4:30am during the week, 5 a.m. on Saturday and 5:30 a.m. on Sunday. It is the perfect place to try a classic old-fashioned doughnut. Other menu highlights include the Honey Dip, which is glazed, the chocolate frosted with sprinkles, and the red velvet. If you’re looking for a classic coffee and donut combo during the early morning hours, Peter Pan is the spot for you.