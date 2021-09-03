Our neighborhood has been action-filled. Helicopter and drone gracing the air, a 14 hour police showdown and we got to keep an almost done Mario 8-bit graffiti. The excitement continues this weekend and here’s how you can partake.

The 10th annual Greenpoint Film Festival is happening from September 3 – 5. Most films will be shown at Stuart Cinema (79 West Street), and the Polish films will be shown at Film Noir (122 Meserole Ave).

Video Credit: Greenpoint Film Festival

Born in 2011, the festival has always been inspired by the stories yet untold and focuses on giving voices to the voiceless in the filmmaking industry. All the efforts is to ultimately bring together our dazzling neighborhood.





Photo Credit: Greenpoint Film Festival

This year, the festival is paying tribute to the neighborhood’s Polish-American community — the second largest in the U.S., right behind Chicago — with a special Polish-language film noir program on Saturday, Sept. 4, and Sunday, Sept. 5.

Photo Credit: Greenpoint Film Festival

Tickets cost $15 online and $20 at the door. More information available here.

On Saturday, September 4, 3:30 – 6:30 PM, Old Man Hustle BKLYN Bar (308 Bedford Avenue) will be hosting the Brown Sugar Comedy Show.

Photo Credit: Old Man Hustle BKLYN

Some of the most talented comedians from all over the US and Canada will be there to get you cackling. These comedians have been seen on Comedy Central, ComicView, B.E.T, MTV,VH1, Conan, and Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. The show is hosted by Ishmael J Gaynor (Gotham, Harlem comedy festival ,JFL)

RSVP to ensure you get a seat!

Greenpoint Beer Co. (1150 Manhattan Avenue) is there bring you some musical entertainment. On Saturday, 6 PM, the crew hosts Disco & Brews. Groove to DJ R Price’s set, drink some brews and watch the sunset from the rooftop. That’s how you spend your Saturday evening in Greenpoint.

Photo Credit: Greenpoint Beer & Ale Co.

GAMBA Forest (630 Humboldt Street) will be hosting The IZM. presents Black Boy Wonderment: The Experience. Happening on Saturday, 7 – 10 PM, you will get to hear the entire Black Boy Wonderment album, with some new jams thrown in the mix as well.

Photo Credit: GAMBA Living

This is a free show, all donations are encouraged to go to Brooklyn Wildlife as they continue to be a safe space and artistic hubs for creatives. RSVP here.

On Sunday, September 5, 12 – 10 PM, be sure to attend SUNRISE – Alegria Daytime Event. Showing at The Roof (74 Wythe Avenue), tickets start at $60.

Photo Credit: The Roof

This last tidbit is for the parents. We know that your young’uns are heading back to school. P&P Shipping, Office and Arts Supplies wants to make it easier on your wallet. Show this coupon below and you’ll get 10% off all stationery and office supplies. Those pennies pinched will be helpful for your coffee fund. You’re welcome.

Photo Credit: P&P Shipping and Art Supplies

As we enter a new season, we’ll be sure to keep things exciting for you Greenpointers. Happy Labor Day weekend!