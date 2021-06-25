The primary election came and went in Greenpoint this past Tuesday, with a muggy Election Day ushering in a rainy afternoon for voters. While the ranked choice vote is still being tallied, it looks like Lincoln Restler is likely the next City Council member for District 33.

While you wait for the final totals to come in, consider eating your feelings with Ovenly’s new cake subscription, which gives members monthly access to a new cake! Or, take the edge of with a glass of wine at one of these excellent Greenpoint wine spots. Meet up with friend at the newly opened Thief, a 1980s inspired cocktail bar with excellent vegan corn dogs.

To celebrate Pride locally this weekend, consider Friday’s “We Are Nature” event, or stop by Edy’s Grocer for a pasta pop-up with social media food star Dan Pelosi. And it’s your last weekend to shop any of the partners giving back to LGBTQ organizations with Greenpoint Pride! You can also read up on local queer artist Nickolas D’Annunzio.

Those in need of fresh air should check out Greenway Adventures, which is helping make Greenpoint even greener. Those with kids can also check out Williamsburg’s best playgrounds. Bikers are also in luck, with a mile of new bike lanes being added to Meeker Ave.

Looking for more to do? Check out our new weekend events roundup! And if you’re ready to move, consider seeing if you qualify for the latest affordable housing lottery in Greenpoint.

Happy weekend!