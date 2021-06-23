Greenpoint may get a lot of attention for its breweries and bars, but, wine-lovers fear not. Our slice of North Brooklyn has plenty of options for a glass of refreshing Pinot Grigio or a rich glass of Cabernet. Whether you are looking for a casual weeknight glass of wine or a bottle shared amongst friends, Greenpoint’s wine selection won’t disappoint.

West Wine Bar

This neighborhood wine bar is the perfect place for a casual glass of wine among friends. Tucked off the beaten path (but on a bike path), the cozy West Wine Bar (67 West Street) offers plenty of wines by the glass and a variety of snacks in a relaxed setting. The menu has a selection of cheeses and meats that you can mix and match to create your own cheese plate to pair with their extensive offering of international bottles of red, white and rosè. The friendly owners are always available to suggest a glass to your liking and the newly expanded patio is a great place to unwind on a sunny day. Bonus: It’s dog friendly.

The Naked Dog

One of Greenpoint’s best Italian restaurants, The Naked Dog (47 Java St), doubles as a great place to enjoy a glass of vino. Their selection of Italian wine by the glass and by the bottle is expertly curated and offers good value. Open Tuesday – Sunday at 5 pm (4 pm Friday – Sunday), their small patio and bar seating are the perfect spot for a late afternoon glass of wine, pairing very well their selection of Antipasti. All glasses of wine cost $13 and many of their bottles are available for about $50.

Coast & Valley

Coast & Valley (587 Manhattan Ave) is a California-inspired wine bar focusing on West Coast wines, many of which are made or owned by women, POC, and/or LGBTQIA+. The airy interior creates a casual, laid-back environment, transporting wine drinkers to the left coast. The small, curated menu focuses on light, California cuisine and the extensive wine list has something for everyone. Prices range from $12-$24 for a glass and $39-$95 for a bottle.

El Born

Take a quick trip to Spain at El Born (651 Manhattan Ave). Their Spanish wine list is affordable with most wines running between $10-$12 a glass. Happy hour is especially good value with glasses of wine only costing $6 or a wine tasting (choose 3 half glasses from their wine list) for only $14. El Born also offers wine-focused drinks like Sangria and Cava Cocktails. The lively restaurant has both indoor and outdoor seating and their menu includes many small tapas to snack on with your wine.

Elder Greene

One of Greenpoint’s preferred neighborhood cocktail bars, Elder Greene (160 Franklin Street) is a wonderful spot for a casual glass of wine. The succinct wine menu is affordable (glasses range from $9-$13, bottles from $36) and well-curated with a selection of red, white, rose, sparkling, and even orange. The vibrant street corner delivers great people watching as you enjoy your drink, and the food is also excellent.

Anella

Anella’s (222 Franklin Street) garden has been a Greenpoint favorite for years and with good reason. The quaint, relaxed backyard is the ideal place to sample a glass or two of wine while enjoying the warm weather. Anella offers white, red & sparkling wine by the glass for about $12 and bottles that are around $50. Happy hour extends an even better deal (Monday – Thursday, 5-7 pm), where all glasses of wine are $2 off and a variety of snacks are available to enjoy with your wine.