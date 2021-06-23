Pride celebrates all colors of the rainbow, but this Friday the spotlight might be on the color green. NOoSphere Arts continues its “We Are Nature” rooftop series with queer-friendly performances, music, and (of course) drag queens.

Queen Robert, one of Friday’s performers. Photo by @mattmonathphoto.

The LGBTQ+ and eco-themed festivities take place at 520 Kingsland Avenue in Greenpoint. The event begins at 7 PM: Up first is a 15-minute excerpt of Cory and Smin’s Love Conquers the Earth, which premiered outdoors at the Boscoe Barles Backyard Center for the Performing Arts in Williamsburg last fall. Cory and Smin is a new comedy about climate change by Billy McEntee; set in the near future, two enamored teens on opposite sides of the country struggle to meet in the middle. Cory wants a relationship, Smin wants a revolution. Each is difficult to attain when there are college essays and manifestos to write, mom’s shopping to do, and maybe a planet to save. Anthemic and bawdy, Cory and Smin’s Love Conquers the Earth is a queer “eco-medy” giving Zoomers, Boomers, and everyone in between a future to fear — or believe in. The cast features Queen Robert (Robert Christie), E.B. Hinnant, and Declan Zhang.

A scene from the Boscoe Barles production of Cory and Smin’s Love Conquers the Earth.

Drag performances will intersperse the evening; queens include Fantasy Grandma, Chris of Hur, and others. Dancing and music will follow — Pinc Louds will offer “fun tunes for fun times” on our outdoor dance floor by the river. Tickets to the Pride-filled “We Are Nature” are $20 and can be purchased in advance here. Bring your dancing shoes!

Fantasy Grandma will appear on Friday night at Kingsland Flowers in Greenpoint.

Envisioned as an annual summer-long program , the “We Are Nature” rooftop series takes place in and around the Kingsland Wildflowers native-flora gardens. Conceived by wildlife experts at NYC Audubon Society, these patches of green across four staggered rooftop levels offer a natural habitat for local fauna and migratory birds. Set against the 360 degrees view of the gritty, industrial environs, with the futuristic, space-like domes of Newton Creek Water Treatment Plant in the middle ground and Manhattan on the horizon, the stunning beauty of these multicolored flowering meadows shines even brighter: a rare nature sanctuary in surroundings increasingly hostile to all living beings.