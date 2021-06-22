New Yorkers meeting the $45,086 to $139,620 eligible income requirements can now apply to rent below-market apartments at 1056 Manhattan Ave.

NYC Housing Connect has opened up an affordable housing lottery at this large Greenpoint building, with units suitable for up to five family members.

Amenities at the new building, which was constructed as part of the city’s Inclusionary Housing Program, include: A gym, elevator, rec room, rooftop terrace, business center, laundry service, security cameras, air conditioning, covered parking, and more. Often, these amenities come at an extra cost.

Inside an apartment at 1056 Manhattan Ave. (NYC Housing Connect)

The 7-story, 90 unit building at 1056 Manhattan Ave. also rents as 150 Eagle St., at full market rate. Constructed in 2019, the building currently has studios available for $3100 and one-bedrooms for $3800.

For the affordable housing lottery, 50% of the available units will go to residents who live within this community board district. Monthly rent for a studio starts at $1,208 for single people making between $45,086 – $66,880 and a couple earning $45,086 – $76,400 together. One bedrooms start at $1,233 and prices slightly increase up to $2,592 monthly rent for a larger one bedroom for higher earners.

The lottery end on August 9, 2021. There is no fee to apply.