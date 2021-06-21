A plan to add new protected bike lanes between Greenpoint and Williamsburg is finally kicking off.

As proposed by Community Board 1 in May 2021, a project to enhance community safety via two-way bike lanes and crossings, will start construction this June.

Improvements to a one-mile stretch of highway will include new protected bike lanes, pedestrian paths, crossing and curb extensions, and an oft truck-trafficked area of North Brooklyn.

With De Blasio’s promise to Make McGuinness Safe, plus this new project, North Brooklyn is looking even better for the city’s top commuters: pedestrians!