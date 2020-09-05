Happy Labor Day weekend Greenpointers!

Saturday marks the 100th night of the McCarren Gathering, which began as a silent vigil following the death of George Floyd and has since evolved into a nightly forum with guest speakers, film screenings and performances. The centennial gathering benefits the LGBTQ+ Freedom Foundation and kicks of at 6:30 p.m.

In other neighborhood happenings, Greenpoint’s house plant and gardening destination Greenery Unlimited (91 West St.) will have a sidewalk sale on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. with treats from Ovenly. On Sunday, North Brooklyn Mutual Aid will host a tie dying session/fund raiser in McGolrick Park from noon – 5 p.m.

Looking ahead to next week, malls and casinos can reopen at reduced capacity (50% for malls, 25% for casinos) in New York on Wednesday, but dining inside of malls is still not allowed. Governor Cuomo floated the idea of adding thousands of police at NYC restaurants for a return to indoor dining.

Enjoy the ideal end of summer weather this holiday weekend, and in the meantime catch up on this week’s headlines from around the neighborhood: