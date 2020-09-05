Happy Labor Day weekend Greenpointers!
Saturday marks the 100th night of the McCarren Gathering, which began as a silent vigil following the death of George Floyd and has since evolved into a nightly forum with guest speakers, film screenings and performances. The centennial gathering benefits the LGBTQ+ Freedom Foundation and kicks of at 6:30 p.m.
In other neighborhood happenings, Greenpoint’s house plant and gardening destination Greenery Unlimited (91 West St.) will have a sidewalk sale on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. with treats from Ovenly. On Sunday, North Brooklyn Mutual Aid will host a tie dying session/fund raiser in McGolrick Park from noon – 5 p.m.
Looking ahead to next week, malls and casinos can reopen at reduced capacity (50% for malls, 25% for casinos) in New York on Wednesday, but dining inside of malls is still not allowed. Governor Cuomo floated the idea of adding thousands of police at NYC restaurants for a return to indoor dining.
Enjoy the ideal end of summer weather this holiday weekend, and in the meantime catch up on this week’s headlines from around the neighborhood:
- North Brooklyn environmental history zine releases first issue. (Greenpointers)
- The L train’s East River tunnel receives cell phone connectivity, a first for the MTA. (Greenpointers)
- The Meat Hook co-founders are set to open Cozy Royale in Williamsburg. (Greenpointers)
- Former online framing shop Framebridge expands to NYC with Williamsburg store. (Greenpointers)
- A North Brooklyn school supply drive is accepting donations. (Greenpointers)
- See the MTV VMAs stage on the Greenpoint waterfront. (Greenpointers)
- A man was injured in a shooting at Porter Avenue and Anthony Street in Greenpoint. (MSN)
- Brooklyn Greenway Initiative’s annual waterfront bike ride is a month-long event this year. (News 12 Brooklyn)
- It’s Rat vs. Pigeon in Williamsburg. (NY Post)
- 152 Norman Ave. sold for $3.1 million. (NY Times)
- The BQX’s fate will be decided by the next Mayor as NYC faces a fiscal crisis. (Brooklyn Paper)
- The suspect in the Williamsburg street attack that left a woman in a coma was arrested. (CBS)
- House of Yes is temporarily closed for violating COVID regulations. (BK Reader)
- A maintenance worker fell to his death at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. (Brooklyn Paper)
- Bike advocates are calling for dedicated lanes on East River bridges. (Streets Blog)
- $70 million in debt on the struggling 18 India St. development was sold to SKW Funding and Bain Capital. (The Real Deal)