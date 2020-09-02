Framebridge (76 N 4 St.), a former online-only framing service, is expanding their brick-and-mortar presence to NYC with a new 1,700 square-foot Williamsburg store.

The business started in 2014 as an online store allowing customers to order picture frames to their specifications, and Framebridge, which was acquired this year by a Virginia-based owner of a conglomerate of media companies, has since opened physical stores in Washington D.C., Virginia and Georgia.

Williamsburg’s new Framebridge store promises a one-to-two-week turnaround for custom orders and features a 40-foot wall with framed NYC memorabilia and ephemera including a plastic Chinese food takeout bag, vintage subway coins and a record slipmat from Rough Trade.

NOW OPEN!



Hellooo Williamsburg! Take a look at our epic 40 ft long gallery wall. It has almost 100 frames with some real NYC gems — it’s pretty spectacular.



Come by and check it out at 76 N 4th St in Brooklyn. See you soon! https://t.co/lXjOR2lSGK pic.twitter.com/AWhDWjGTeb — Framebridge (@framebridge) September 1, 2020

To keep with the socially distant times, the shop offers contactless consultations with limited capacity walk-in shopping and bookable appointments; masks are required for all employees and customers and hand sanitizer is provided.

Inside of the new Williamsburg Framebridge shop. (Photo courtesy of Genevieve Garruppo)

Customers can access iPads to see renderings of their framed photos and prints ahead of ordering at the store, which is designed by boutique hotel designers Studio Tack to resemble a workshop.

“We always had our eye on Williamsburg because we have a high density of customers there and then we fell in love with this space,” founder Susan Tynan tells the magazine House Beautiful. “It’s meaningful to us to be in a neighborhood that is rooted in manufacturing and art.”

Framebridge is open Monday – Sunday from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.