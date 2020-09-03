Greenpoint has experienced its fair share of environmental issues over the years including one of the biggest continental oil spills in U.S. history, the construction of New Yorks’ largest wastewater treatment plant and the shuttering of a garbage incinerator following sustained community activism over toxic ash.

A new zine titled The LOOM, which released its first issue this week, is presenting artifacts from the 1970s – present showing the rich legacy of environmental activism in North Brooklyn. Printed issues are available for pick-up at Monk Vintage (496 Driggs Ave.) in Williamsburg with more locations to be announced soon, according to The LOOM’s social media.

Issue one features an illustrated map by Mike Rex marking pollution hotspots in Greenpoint and Williamsburg, and an article and map highlighting lead contamination in 1990s Williamsburg, an issue that persists today.

Information will be compiled from local archives including the Greenpoint Environmental History Project, which launched at the Greenpoint Library last year:

“The LOOM is a collection of archives as well as current accounts of activism in Williamsburg, Greenpoint & North Brooklyn.

We have gathered content from the Waterfront Week, The Greenpoint Environmental History Project, WWW, the Nag Rag, El Pitirre, Waterfront Current, 30 Days, Pachakuti, the Monitor, WORM, Vida en Los Sures, and other local newspapers and magazines.

In re-printing content from these newspapers and magazines we hope to highlight the history of activism in our neighborhood.”

Greenpointers reached out to The LOOM to get info on the initiative and will follow up with more details.