The 2020 MTV VMAs aired live on Sunday and featured pre-recorded performances in Greenpoint at the Skyline Drive-In (1 Oak St.) lot, which is on the grounds of the historic Greenpoint Terminal Market.

The annual music awards ceremony was changed from the original indoor audience-less format scheduled for the Barclays Center, and instead filmed at stages around the city, including the Greenpoint waterfront.

The drive-in setup at the Greenpoint waterfront (Image courtesy of Skyline Drive-In)

The pop singer Maluma performed Thursday night on the Greenpoint stage to an audience of a few dozen parked vehicles with tight security restrictions in place.

Construction on the gigantic stage began a week prior with a work crew that setup a makeshift cafeteria inside of the nearby Brooklyn Expo Center (72 Noble St.), NY1 reports.

“Every morning we were given new masks, hand sanitizer, there were wash stations, hand wash stations all over the site,” Jason Caccavo, IATSE Local No. 4 president, tells NY1.

To help Greenpoint residents get hyped for the show, MTV sent costumed moon people to the McCarren Park area on Sunday morning where they handed out free face masks and popsicles.