A back to school drive is collecting supplies in North Brooklyn to support students in need ahead of the start of the school year, which is has been moved to September 21st.

Council Member Stephen Levin and Assembly Member Joe Lentol are hosting the drive, and drop off locations include 619 Lorimer St. (Monday – Thursday, from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. except for 9/7) and 341 Smith St. (9/1 – 9/7, from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.).

Supplies that are accepted include binders, notebooks, pens, pencils, crayons, rulers, paper, colored pencils, erasers, pencil bags, sharpeners, markers, hand sanitizer, folders, glue sticks, and headphones.