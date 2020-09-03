The Canarsie Tube which connects the L Train between Manhattan and Brooklyn is receiving a cell phone signal upgrade.

On Wednesday, Governor Cuomo announced that the L train tunnel, which runs underneath the East River between the Bedford Avenue station in Williamsburg and Manhattan’s 1st Avenue station, will be the “first under river subway tunnel with full connectivity in New York City.”

The Bedford L station in Williamsburg. (Photo courtesy of MTA)

AT&T cellular customers now have the option to make phone calls and use data thanks to a partnership between Transit Wireless and the MTA, which will bring more cell carriers to the tunnel in the near future.

“We were able to piggyback on the work already being done in the tunnel for the L Project to provide this cellular connectivity to our customers without additional impacts on service,” MTA Construction and Development President Janno Lieber said in a statement. “This is a nice benefit for our customers and it’s the sort of work we will look to do at our other tunnel crossings.”

Repairs on the Hurricane-Sandy-damaged L train tunnel were officially completed on April 26, although some work will continue through the fall.