Greenpoint This Week: Contained Fires, Neighbors Helping Neighbors, Cafes Start Reopening, and More!
Happy Weekend Greenpointers! Start spreading the news (or, flyers will do), the Greenpoint Hunger Program launched a new pantry delivery service and coinciding website.
If you weren’t outside last Sunday, first-off, thank you for doing your part in social distancing, and secondly, you might have missed the Divine Sunday procession that blessed the wonderful homes of Greenpoint.
Speaking of goodwill, the Williamsburg landlord and veritable local legend Mario Salerno was a guest on The Ellen Show this week where a donation of $25,000 was made to the North Brooklyn Angels in his name.
In more good news, over 100 FDNY responded to a two-alarm fire at a Leonard St. apartment building on Wednesday morning containing the flames with no serious injuries reported.
A heads up that Lorimer Street between Meserole Avenue & Calyer Street will be closed to through traffic on Saturday and Sunday.
And finally, if you’re missing your favorite McGolrick Park farmer’s market goods due to quarantine, then you may be in luck with this new online ordering form with delivery available from select vendors. In the meantime catch-up on this week’s headlines from around the neighborhood:
- Eckford Street Studio has expanded pay-what-you-wish programs for artists of all ages. (Greenpointers)
- Pueblo Querido Coffee will expand to Williamsburg with an opening scheduled next week that was one year in the making. (Greenpointers)
- After 20 years in Williamsburg Spoonbill Books faces permanent closure as the business launches a crowdfunding campaign to save itself. (Greenpointers)
- A number of Greenpoint cafes plan to reopen or have reopened with limited hours. (Greenpointers)
- Meet Tony Wolf, illustrator of the Carmine’s Original Pizza cartoon tribute published this month in the NY Times. (Greenpointers)
- McCarren Park’s exercise equipment area is now off-limits due to social distancing guidelines. (Greenpointers)
- A social distancing sign in McGolrick Park was vandalized with a conspiratorial racist screed relating to the coronavirus crisis. (Greenpointers)
- See the empty sound stages in Greenpoint where popular t.v. shows are filmed during non-quarantine times. (NY Times)
- Permits were filed for an eight-story mixed-use building at 33 McGuinness Blvd. (NY YIMBY)
- A 22-story mixed-use building is coming to 33 Commercial St. (NY YIMBY)
- The city’s first docked e-scooter station has arrived illegally in Williamsburg. (Brooklyn Paper)
- Most of Brookyln’s small businesses have not received federal coronavirus relief. (amNY)
- Surveillance footage shows a gun robbery on Graham Avenue in Willaismburg. (ABC7)
- Domino Park continues to draw large crowds despite the pandemic. (NY Post)