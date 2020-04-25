Greenpoint This Week: Contained Fires, Neighbors Helping Neighbors, Cafes Start Reopening, and More!

Happy Weekend Greenpointers! Start spreading the news (or, flyers will do), the Greenpoint Hunger Program launched a new pantry delivery service and coinciding website.

If you weren’t outside last Sunday, first-off, thank you for doing your part in social distancing, and secondly, you might have missed the Divine Sunday procession that blessed the wonderful homes of Greenpoint.

Speaking of goodwill, the Williamsburg landlord and veritable local legend Mario Salerno was a guest on The Ellen Show this week where a donation of $25,000 was made to the North Brooklyn Angels in his name.

In more good news, over 100 FDNY responded to a two-alarm fire at a Leonard St. apartment building on Wednesday morning containing the flames with no serious injuries reported.

A heads up that Lorimer Street between Meserole Avenue & Calyer Street will be closed to through traffic on Saturday and Sunday.

And finally, if you’re missing your favorite McGolrick Park farmer’s market goods due to quarantine, then you may be in luck with this new online ordering form with delivery available from select vendors. In the meantime catch-up on this week’s headlines from around the neighborhood: