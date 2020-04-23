More Greenpoint Cafes Reopen With Limited Hours Following Coronavirus Closure

With the extension of New York’s pause extended officially through May 15th, some Greenpoint eateries and cafes that closed temporarily due to the coronvirus pandemic are starting to reopen with limited delivery, takeout and curbside pickup options.

On Wednesday, Odd Fox Coffee (984 Manhattan Ave.) reopened with a limited menu of freshly brewed coffee and tea to-go with curbside pickup. The Greenpoint location will remain open until further notice; stay tuned to the Odd Fox Instagram for updates.

The local bakery Ovenly (31 Greenpoint Ave.), which was forced to lay-off its entire staff last month, will open on Saturday (4/25) for a one-day-only bake sale featuring Ovenly’s signature cookies, quick breads and other baked goods. The order deadline is Thursday (4/23) at 6 p.m. Orders will be available to pickup at the Greenpoint Avenue shop this Saturday.

Although Pieroƶek (592 Manhattan Ave.) is less than a year old, the opening of the traditional pierogi shop last year felt like the arrival of an instant classic. After closing last month, Pieroƶek will reopen on Wednesday, April 29th for takeout and delivery.

The sandwich and coffee shop Early (967 Manhattan Ave.) announced that they will reopen on Friday, May 1st with new temporary hours and food to-go. Early closed at the end of March, and the new hours will be 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. everyday.