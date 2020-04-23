More Greenpoint Cafes Reopen With Limited Hours Following Coronavirus Closure
With the extension of New York’s pause extended officially through May 15th, some Greenpoint eateries and cafes that closed temporarily due to the coronvirus pandemic are starting to reopen with limited delivery, takeout and curbside pickup options.
On Wednesday, Odd Fox Coffee (984 Manhattan Ave.) reopened with a limited menu of freshly brewed coffee and tea to-go with curbside pickup. The Greenpoint location will remain open until further notice; stay tuned to the Odd Fox Instagram for updates.
Closed for the day. I’ll be open in Greenpoint tomorrow @ 9am. A big thank you to everyone who showed up. It was so good to see friends and neighbors. I’m going to do everything I can to keep this business going, and safely provide our community with what I can. For those of you who have been asking when I’ll be open in Bedstuy, the honest answer is that I have no idea. I’m taking this day by day, and reopening takes getting a lot of supplies organized, with few things working well. #smallbusiness #wheresmyppploan #greenpoint #coffeeshop #greenpointers #baristalife #coffeeinthetimeofcorona #oddfox
The local bakery Ovenly (31 Greenpoint Ave.), which was forced to lay-off its entire staff last month, will open on Saturday (4/25) for a one-day-only bake sale featuring Ovenly’s signature cookies, quick breads and other baked goods. The order deadline is Thursday (4/23) at 6 p.m. Orders will be available to pickup at the Greenpoint Avenue shop this Saturday.
Link in bio 🏃🏻♀️🍪❤️🎂 . Limited quantities available! And yes, we have full cakes.
Although Pieroƶek (592 Manhattan Ave.) is less than a year old, the opening of the traditional pierogi shop last year felt like the arrival of an instant classic. After closing last month, Pieroƶek will reopen on Wednesday, April 29th for takeout and delivery.
We missed you! Thank you for your patience during this time. We are excited to announce we are re-opening Pierozek for delivery (please call us) and takeout starting next Wednesday 12-8pm. We hope to see you soon and thank you again for supporting our small family-owned business 🥟
The sandwich and coffee shop Early (967 Manhattan Ave.) announced that they will reopen on Friday, May 1st with new temporary hours and food to-go. Early closed at the end of March, and the new hours will be 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. everyday.
Starting Friday, May 1st we are back open for you all & cant wait to see our customers again. 8am-2pm M-S🥐🥪☕️