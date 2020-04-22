Multiple-Alarm Leonard Street Fire Results in No Serious Injuries

The FDNY responded to a multiple-alarm fire at 726 Leonard St. on Thursday morning at around 6 a.m.

A Greenpoint resident who lives directly behind the Leonard Street building says that it took FDNY approximately one hour to contain the flames. “I heard popping almost like fireworks and went into my kitchen to see it illuminated by the fire,” he said. “I called FDNY immediately and sent them the videos I have, I hope they help with the investigation.”

Thanks to the fast response of Greenpoint’s Ladder 106 there were no injuries reported. Dozens of fire trucks and ambulances arrived on scene stretching all the way up to Manhattan Avenue. Over 100 firefighters and EMS responded to the scene, according to News 12.

The fire appears to have originated from the first floor in the rear of the two-story building. The FDNY are investigating the cause of the fire.