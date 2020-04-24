Eckford Street Studio Expands Pay-What-You-Can Virtual Art Classes For All Ages
Eckford Street Studio (70 Eckford St.) has expanded their pay-what-you-wish programs for artists of all ages with drop-in workshops, month-long courses and other offerings.
The non-profit Greenpoint-based community art space temporarily closed its doors during New York’s pause and has since ramped up online classes; the full list is available here:
FOR ADULTS:
Figure Drawing Tuesday: Our weekly BYOB model drawing event, brought to you in your home!
Art and the Everyday: Drop-in classes investigating our immediate surroundings as motivation for creative practice.
From Looking to Making: Eckford Street Studio’s unique drawing fundamentals course, adapted for our virtual studio!
FOR KIDS:
Community Mondays (ages 5-11yrs): Drop-in, pay-what-you-wish Art After School. All are welcome!
ESScp Art After School (ages 5-11yrs): Weekly art studio geared toward specific age groups. Pre-registration required.
Saturday Art Club (ages 11-16yrs): Drop-in, pay-what-you-wish drawing and making challenges led by one of our fantastic teaching artists!
Virtual ARTLAB with Ms. Harriet (ages 2-4yrs): Art shenanigans for tots with studio favorite, Ms. Harriet!
