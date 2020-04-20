Greenpoint Church Processes Through Streets for Divine Mercy Sunday

With social distancing guidelines in New York and much of the country holding place through the Easter holiday season, a local church got creative with a procession last Sunday, bringing a Catholic Easter tradition to the streets of Greenpoint.

During Divine Mercy Sunday, the parish of St. Stanislaus Kostka Church (607 Humboldt St.) was seen and heard blessing homes in Greenpoint while riding in the back of a white pickup truck, holding a monstrance and praying through a loud speaker.

Divine Mercy Sunday falls on the Sunday following Easter (or the eight day of Easter) and celebrates the messages of compassion conveyed to Polish nun At. Maria Fastuna Kowalska by Jesus Christ himself.

The pickup truck was spotted throughout Greenpoint on Sunday afternoon as church congregations and all large gatherings during New York’s pause remain on hold to stop the spread of coronavirus.