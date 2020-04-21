Exercise Equipment Now Off-Limits at McCarren Park Due to Coronavirus
The piecemeal closure of McCarren Park continued on Tuesday morning when another corner of the park was restricted due to lax so.
Now off-limits is the exercise equipment near the Bayard Street/Union Avenue corner of the park, which despite New York’s pause and social distancing measures drew groups of people sweating it out in close quarters as recently as last weekend.
On Sunday, Mayor de Blasio said that following a warning, fines of up to $1,000 can be given to those ignoring social distancing and he encouraged people to report instances to 311 or text photos via the 311 app.
Social distancing signs were placed in NYC parks earlier this month reminding parkgoers to maintain a minimum of six feet apart.
The closure of the exercise equipment at McCarren Park also follows the closure of the nearby skate park and tennis courts, the removal of basketball hoops and the temporary closure of the city’s dog runs.
Outdoor gym finally shuttered. Folks just wouldn’t distance.
An up-to-date list of closures is available via NYC Parks.