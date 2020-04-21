Exercise Equipment Now Off-Limits at McCarren Park Due to Coronavirus

The piecemeal closure of McCarren Park continued on Tuesday morning when another corner of the park was restricted due to lax so.

Now off-limits is the exercise equipment near the Bayard Street/Union Avenue corner of the park, which despite New York’s pause and social distancing measures drew groups of people sweating it out in close quarters as recently as last weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New York Handball News (@xpyder4u) on Apr 7, 2020 at 6:33pm PDT

On Sunday, Mayor de Blasio said that following a warning, fines of up to $1,000 can be given to those ignoring social distancing and he encouraged people to report instances to 311 or text photos via the 311 app.

Social distancing signs were placed in NYC parks earlier this month reminding parkgoers to maintain a minimum of six feet apart.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Tyson (@adtys) on Apr 11, 2020 at 1:19pm PDT

The closure of the exercise equipment at McCarren Park also follows the closure of the nearby skate park and tennis courts, the removal of basketball hoops and the temporary closure of the city’s dog runs.

View this post on Instagram Outdoor gym finally shuttered. Folks just wouldn’t distance. A post shared by Hooman Majd (@hoomanmajd) on Apr 20, 2020 at 2:02pm PDT

An up-to-date list of closures is available via NYC Parks.