Greenpoint Hunger Program Introduces Pantry Delivery Service

A week after launching a crowdfunding campaign to support an outdoor food pantry, the Greenpoint Hunger Program has introduced a new website to deliver pantry bags to the vulnerable during the coronavirus pandemic.

Every Wednesday night at the Greenpoint Reformed Church (136 Milton St.)at 6 p.m. GHP hosts a free community dinner, which is now available to-go due to social distancing guidelines.

The launch of the new pantry delivery request form will help to serve the vulnerable people stuck inside who can not risk going out for essentials such as groceries.

The director of the program Joan Benefiel,tells Greenpointers that she hopes the new delivery initiative will help to address the recent reduction in elderly people who are showing up to the weekly food pantry.

Following an outpouring of volunteer and food donation support this month, GHP also introduced a wishlist page for donations including femine hygeine products, laundry detergent, to-go containers and printer paper.

“This is inspired by all the lovely people in the community who have stopped by the fence in recent weeks to say, “hey guys, i’m going to the corner store, what do you need?,'” Benefiel said. “It’s been amazing because we’ll have just said, “uh-oh we’re out of tissues!” and then someone brought us a bunch of new tissues. Or “oh no we’re not going to have enough feminine hygiene supplies to give out this week” and as if by magic someone stopped by, asked and returned with exactly what we needed!”