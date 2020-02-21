Greenpoint This Week: Greenpoint Beer & Ale Co. Reopens, Kickstarter Unionizes, North Brooklyn Pipeline Protest Grows, and More!

Happy Friday Greenpointers! There’s reason to raise your mugs in celebration as the long-awaited reopening of a neighborhood brewery and bar is finally here. Greenpoint Beer & Ale’s (1150 Manhattan Ave.) soft opening is this evening starting at 4:30 p.m., and the official grand reopening is Saturday at 3 p.m.

Over on Franklin Street, Line & Label (568 Manhattan Ave) create many of their unique, high-quality fashion and accessory products by hand in their Greenpoint shop and are adding a new line of jewelry to their repertoire, from in house by designer and owner Kate O’Reilly with a launch party tonight from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

For more weekend fun here’s what’s happening and in the mean time catch up on this week’s headlines from around the neighborhood:

A missing Greenpoint woman was found dead in Newtown Creek on Thursday. (Greenpointers)

Manhattan Ave. vintage store Fox & Fawn relocated across the street from their former location, among other changes to local businesses. (Greenpointers)

Protestors are calling on elected officials to deny the National Grid North Brooklyn fracked gas pipeline. (Greenpointers).

Fat Thursday was this week and Polish pączki are plentiful in the neighborhood. (Greenpointers)

Affordable housing lottery is now open at 312-314 Keap St. in Williamsburg. (Greenpointers)

With a vote this week, Greenpoint-based Kickstarter became one of the first tech companies in the U.S. to unionize. (Greenpointers)

Japanese restaurant Rule of Thirds opens on Saturday in the A/D/O (29 Norman Ave.) kitchen space. (Eater NY)

Grand street Mexican restaurant Taco Chulo is closing after 15 years. (News 12 Brooklyn)

See which 2020 Presidential candidate your neighborhood is donating to. (Rent Hop)

21 artists were awarded $6.7 million for the whitewashing of their 5Pointz murals in a lawsuit against the developer. (NY Daily News)

Mega-development Greenpoint Landing’s second tower is now open. (Real Estate Weekly)

Proposed mixed-use development in Greenpoint’s Historic District at 171 Calyer St. was denied by the city’s Landmarks Preservation Commission. (NY YIMBY)

NYC’s largest indoor skate park is now open in East Williamsburg. (ABC 14)

Mayor de Blasio visited Williamsburg on Thursday as he seeks reduced fines and law changes to support small businesses. (am NY)

Step inside the artist KAWS’s Williamsburg studio (NY Times)

Record store Norman’s Sound and Vision is now closed. (Brownstoner)

A Brooklyn grand jury has refused to indict a woman accused of an anti-Semitic attack and robbery in Williamsburg. (NY Post)