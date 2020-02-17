Greenpoint Beer & Ale Co. Celebrates Phil Collins Day Ahead of Grand Reopening

The event marked the first public showing of Greenpoint Beer and Ale’s new space before the brewery opens permanently next weekend, according to owner Ed Raven.
The new space is as cavernous as the previous site, which was located on North 15th Street, but now has a new rooftop bar overlooking the Manhattan skyline. And the brewery has quadrupled its brewing capacity, adding 15 more barrels to its production line. Despite having a full kitchen, Raven plans to slim down the menu, “First and foremost, we’re brewers,” he said.
On Saturday, the crowd milled about the main room, pilsners and IPAs sloshing inside plastic cups as enthusiastic members of the throng sang along to Phil Collins staples and danced to live music. Wood shavings, the kind that accompany new construction, lined the banisters of the stairs leading up to the rooftop.
The brewery is in the rapidly developing northern tip of Greenpoint, across the street from the Brooklyn Ice Cream Factory, the Box House Hotel, the Mediterranean restaurant, Glasserie, and a short stroll from Newtown Creek.