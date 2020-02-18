More “Affordable” Housing Lotteries Open in Williamsburg

Affordable housing lottery options in Williamsburg continue to roll out this month with 312-314 Keap St. as the latest buildings to apply for via the NYC Housing Connect website.

At 312 – 314 Keap St. there are five total affordable apartments priced at 130% of the area median income, and the application is open through March 4th.

There are two studios for $2,050 per month available for one to two occupants with an annual household income between $70,286 – $111,020, and there are three one-bedroom apartments for $2,250 per month for one to three occupants with an annual household income between $77,143 – $124,930.

Amenities in the buildings are listed as rooftop access, split unit heating/cooling, backyard access for some apartments and card-operated laundry room for an additional fee.

According to YIMBY:

The southernmost building at 312 Keap Street will contain 6,360 square feet with 4,527 square feet of dedicated residential area. 314 Keap Street is slightly smaller, with 4,173 square feet dedicated to residential area and a total scope of 5,484 square feet…. The properties arrive as Chaim Landau’s latest development in Williamsburg. Landau is also responsible for rising properties at 37 Wilson Avenue and 396 South 5th Street.

There are also active affordable housing lotteries at 196 N 4th St., 660 Driggs Ave. and at the Dime development in South Williamsburg.