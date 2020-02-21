Line & Label Launches New Jewelry Line! Launch Party Tonight (2/21)

Line & Label (568 Manhattan Ave) create many of their unique, high-quality fashion and accessory products by hand in their Greenpoint shop and are adding a new line of jewelry to their repertoire, from in house by designer and owner Kate O’Reilly with a launch party tonight.

For years, Line & Label has carried Kate’s clothing designs, leather bags, and dream catchers alongside a thoughtful selection of curated products. With her background working for high end clothing designers, she brings a high-fashion sensibility with a very local touch (but without the steep price tags.)

That’s why we are very excited that after a year of thinking about creating a jewelry line, Line & Label is officially launching it and celebrating tonight!

“I have been practicing different techniques; soldering, casting, and stone setting and am excited to debut the beautiful new additions to the shop. As a designer, it felt like a natural progression,” O’Reilly.

Be the first to check out their new jewelry collection. There will also be readings by Stefanie for the launch of the Moon Void Tarot book.

Where: Line & Label (568 Manhattan Ave)

Time: 5-8PM

The Moon Void Tarot follows one central character on their journey through the tarot, as a means for shadow work, deep self reflection, and healing. In this 192 page comprehensive guidebook, each of the 78 cards are listed with illustrations and modern interpretations.