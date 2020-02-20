Fox & Fawn Reopens on Manhattan Avenue, Dusty Friends Extends Their Stay and Other Local Business Changes

A vintage clothing store has moved a few doors down from its former location and a new Korean bistro has come to N. 6th Street in Williamsburg, among other local business changes.

Manhattan Avenue vintage shop Fox & Fawn closed their 570 Manhattan Ave. location last month and as of last week are now open at 599 Manhattan Ave. just across the street.

Aside from the location, not too much has changed with the new store and Fox & Fawn fans can expect the same quality curated finds. Fox & Fawn is open daily 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Next door neighbors to Fox & Fawn, Dusty Friends (595 Manhattan Ave.) opened as a holiday pop-up last November with the goal to bring unique upcycled retail to Brooklyn and has since extended its stay on Manhattan Ave. through April, according to owner Maresa Ponitch.



The Dusty Friends pop-up store spun off from Greenpoint-based Dusty Rose with the aim for a two or three month run, but after striking a deal with the landlord for the Manhattan Avenue space, Pontich decided to extend the pop-up where local artisans such as the Friends of All Collective have handmade goods for sale; hours through April are Wed. – Sun. 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.



Over in North Williamsburg a new Korean gastrobpub has taken up shop on the third floor of Urban Outfitters’ Space 98 store serving classics like kimchi fried rice and western-inspired dishes like the Bulgoggi burger with mozzarella cheese and Korean barbeque sauce. East Hae (98 N 6th St.) opened last week with an exposed kitchen featuring a wood-burning grill and a cozy bar and rooftop lounge for warmer months. The gastropub is open for dinner and cocktails from 5 pm to midnight Sun. – Wed., and 5 pm to 2 am Thu. – Sat.; brunch and lunch start in April.