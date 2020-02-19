Debate Watch Party, Outlaw Wrestling, Democratizing Design, Trip N’ Draw — What’s Happening, Greenpoint? (2/19-2/25)

WEDNESDAY 2/19

* Debate Watch Party @ Magazine (130 Franklin St), 9pm, FREEE, beer pizza and debate watch party, More Info

* Debate Watch Party with Senator Julia Salazar @ The Well (272 Meserole St), 730pm, Donation-based, Buy Tix

♫ Sonoscopia (Phobos), Crystal Penalosa, Ed Bear @ The Park Church Co-op (129 Russell St), 8pm, $10, More Info

☺ Hey! It’s a Comedy Show! @ Silver Light Tavern (689 Lorimer St), 630pm, $5, one of the country’s hottest headliners as well as the cities best up-and-comers, admission includes a free beer, RSVP

THURSDAY 2/20



* Outlaw Wrestling presented by NYWC @ Our Lady of Mount Carmel Gym (275 N 8th St), 8pm, $20, Outlaw Wrestling in Williamsburg! Buy Tix

# An Evening with Lukas Volger of JARRY Magazine + Start Simple @ Archestratus Books & Foods (160 Huron St) 630pm, $10-$35, a conversation, Q + A, and signing, Buy Tix

☺ Green Series: Artist Talk @ Leonard Library (81 Devoe St), 630pm, FREE, Join ecological artist Mary Mattingly in a talk where she explores the notion of “the commons” as it has informed her artistic practice and her ways of engaging with other citizens through public art projects, More Info

# Nourishing Japan: Food Education & School Lunch in Japan @ MOFAD Lab (62 Bayard St), 7pm, $25, Embark on a delicious journey from farmer’s field to school classroom that celebrates how one country has re-imagined school lunch and food education, Buy Tix

Friday 2/21

♫ Black Sabbath Cover Band Rehearsal @ Saint Vitus Bar (1120 Manhattan Ave), 7pm, $15, with members of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Interpol, Krallice, Ex-Eye, and ex-Dirty Projectors lead all you Children of the Grave Into the Void, Buy Tix

♫ Tricky, Tricky @ Magick City (37 Box St), 8pm, $15, featuring musicians that are pulling from the roots of classical and folkloric tradition to build something new, Buy Tix

♫ Shrine for the Black Madonna @ The Kingsland (269 Norman Ave) 7pm, $5, More Info

* Moms of Color Support Group @ The Wild BK (272 Driggs Ave), 3pm, FREE, a peer lead group for women of color, please RSVP to [email protected], More Info

Saturday 2/22

♫♦ A Spatial Sound Lab @ National Sawdust (80 N 6th St) 730pm, $20, installations, compositions, and performances by artists in the Princeton Atelier program, Buy Tix

♦ Biology/Art Instruction Wildlife of Bushwick Inlet: Watercolor & Oil Pastel @ Bushwick Inlet Park Building (86 Kent Ave), 1pm, FREE, no experience necessary, materials include watercolor, 9″ x 12″paper, oil pastels, a transfer to trace, More Info

* NYC Beer Week Part @ Brouwerij Lane (78 Greenpoint Ave), 12pm, FREE, join hundreds of New Yorkers who have taken this comprehensive extinction rebellion training, enjoy 19 drafts to choose from in celebration of Beer Week, More Info

♫ Refused @ Muchmore’s @ Brooklyn Steel (319 Frost St), 8pm, $35, Buy Tix

SUNDAY 2/23

♦♫ WAXworks: Because We Obeyed @ Triskelion Arts (106 Calyer S) 7pm, $12, bring your furry friends, significant other or come alone for a fun filled celebration of dog love benefitting dogs in Rescue City’s care. Buy Tix

^ Gilmore Girls Book Group Discussion @ WORD Bookstore (130 Franklin St), 2pm, FREE, an experienced taxidermist and entomologist, will guide you through each basic step on the wondrous journey from simple dead rodent to glamorous preserved specimen, More Info

* Rep Your Block Petitioning Pick-up @ Teddy’s Bar and Grill (96 Berry St), 2pm, FREE, packets include your County Committee petition sheets, a petitioning guide, some Rep Your Block literature, and a walk sheet for your neighborhood, More Info

♫ Black Tie Brass Band @ Brooklyn Bowl (61 Wythe Ave), 6pm, $8, Buy Tix

MONDAY 2/24

♦ DEMOCRATIZING DESIGN: How To Support emerging Creators

@ A/D/O (29 Norman Ave), 7pm, FREE, a discussion with the emerging designers currently exhibiting their work in Glow Up, a collection of unique lighting on view in the courtyard at A/D/O, RSVP

♫☺ Queers N Peers @ Pine Box Rock Shop (12 Grattan St), 9pm, $5-$10 (suggested), showcase of LGBTQ artists and allies in different performance disciplines, from comedy to drag and beyond, More Info

☺ Horseplay Comedy @ Ponyboy (632 Manhattan Ave), 8pm, FREE, More Info

♫ Black Lips w/ Warish, The Muckers @ Music Hall of Williamsburg (66 N 6th S), 8pm, $25, Buy Tix

TUESDAY 2/25

♦ Dance of Values: Sergei Eisenstein’s Capital Project @ Light Industry

(155 Freeman St), 630pm, $8 (suggested), A lecture by Elena Vogman, More Info

☺ Comedy Show @ Old Man Hustle (308 Bedford Ave), 8pm, $12, More Info

♦ TRIP N DRAW @ The William Vale (111 N 12 St), 7pm, $25, live music and drawing in this immersive art experience, Buy Tix

#♫ Dinner Party with Salt Cathedral @ Le Fanfare (1103 Manhattan Ave), 7pm, $50, join The Wild Honey Pie for a night of locally sourced food and Latin-inspired beats that will elevate your spirits as spring slowly but surely approaches, Buy Tix

♫ Music

^ Literary Event

♦ Art & Film

☺ Comedy Event

# Foodie Event

♥ Pheremones Likely

* Greenpointers Pick