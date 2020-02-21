Missing Greenpoint Woman’s Body Found in Newtown Creek

A 76-year-old Greenpoint woman who was reported missing on February 9th was found dead near the Kosciuszko Bridge in Newtown Creek, according to multiple news outlets.

Czeslawa Konefal who suffered from dementia went missing near St. Stan’s church at Newel Street and Driggs Avenue almost two weeks ago and a Silver Alert was issued while a search ensued.

Konefal’s body was discovered “in the water by the shoreline of Newton Creek near the Kosciuszko Bridge” on Thursday at approximately 4:30 p.m., the NY Post reports.

The investigation remains ongoing into the cause of Konefal’s death.