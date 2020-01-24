Greenpoint This Week: Neighborhood Safety Coalition, West Street Truck Takeover, Park Deli Reopens, and More!
Happy Friday Greenpointers! If you live near the West Street waterfront then you likely had an early morning with a greeting from the dozens of trucks parked in the West Street bike lane headed to Greenpoint Landing.
Also on Friday, Mayor de Blasio launched three anti-hate crime Neighborhood Safety Coalitions in Brooklyn to coordinate with the recently-formed Office of Prevention of Hate Crimes; one coalition is to be based in Williamsburg.
Next Monday, NYC Parks will present its design of the Motiva portion of Bushwick Inlet Park to the Parks & Waterfront Committee of Community Board 1 in a public meeting at 86 Kent Ave. from 6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. Designs for Ericsson Playground and Ten Eyck Plaza will also be discussed.
If you need to unwind this weekend here’s what’s happening, and in the meantime catch up on this weeks’ headlines from around the neighborhood:
- Find out where to donate your extra reusable bags ahead of the plastic bag ban. (Greenpointers)
- Park Deli on Nassau Ave closed temporarily following a DOH inspection. (Greenpointers)
- A Memorial Day weekend camp and music fest in the Berkshires is being organized by Greenpoint-based Wild Honey Pie. (Greenpointers)
- A large art installation is taking shape at the Domino development. (Greenpointers)
- Two Trees presented on a proposed rezoning on River Street to construct two large towers and a public beach and were met with a lot of questions from residents. (Brooklyn Eagle) (Brooklyn Paper)
- Kimchee Market (191 Greenpoint Ave.) is undergoing renovations and will reopen with seating and a new menu. (Greenpointers)
- A new nail salon opened on Manhattan Avenue in Greenpoint. (Greenpoint Post)
- Photo exhibit from native Brooklynites shows life in 90s Williamsburg. (Fine Art Globe)
- TF Cornerstone purchased 250 North 10th St for $137.75 million. (The Real Deal)
- U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney officially launched her 2020 re-election campaign. (Bklyner)