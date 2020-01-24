Greenpoint This Week: Neighborhood Safety Coalition, West Street Truck Takeover, Park Deli Reopens, and More!

Happy Friday Greenpointers! If you live near the West Street waterfront then you likely had an early morning with a greeting from the dozens of trucks parked in the West Street bike lane headed to Greenpoint Landing.

Also on Friday, Mayor de Blasio launched three anti-hate crime Neighborhood Safety Coalitions in Brooklyn to coordinate with the recently-formed Office of Prevention of Hate Crimes; one coalition is to be based in Williamsburg.

Next Monday, NYC Parks will present its design of the Motiva portion of Bushwick Inlet Park to the Parks & Waterfront Committee of Community Board 1 in a public meeting at 86 Kent Ave. from 6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. Designs for Ericsson Playground and Ten Eyck Plaza will also be discussed.

If you need to unwind this weekend here’s what’s happening, and in the meantime catch up on this weeks’ headlines from around the neighborhood: