Greenpoint’s Park Deli Reopens After Temporary Closure

Park Deli (209 Nassau Ave.) is open again after closing last week following an inspection by the Dept. of Health.

A January 16th DOH inspection resulted in a series of marks for unsanitary conditions in the food preparation area that have since been rectified.

A follow-up DOH inspection on Wednesday cleared the way for the reopening today.

Owner Krystyna Godawa and the deli are widely considered neighborhood treasures, and the Park Deli was rescued from closure in 2017 after the landlord raised the rent by more than double. The Park Deli lives on!