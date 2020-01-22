Stories from the Rainforest, Universal Love, Cumbancha Flamenca, Vegan Dinner — What’s Happening, Greenpoint? (1/22-1/28)

WEDNESDAY 1/22

☺ Good Girl @ Cantina Royal (58 N 3rd St), 6:30 pm, $7, a night of great stand up comedy!–not all humor will be clean, but it certainly will be good! Buy Tix

♫ Drinking Bird // Thor Jensen @ Pete’s Candy Store (709 Lorimer St), 10pm, FREE, an hour’s worth of melodic melodies and improvised improvisations, perhaps with special guests, More Info

♫ ESCAPE-ISM + Chyna Wyte @ Union Pool (484 Union Ave), 8pm, FREE, More Info

♫ Algiers Live + Signing @ Rough Trade NYC (64 N 9th St), 7pm, $16-$24, Buy Tix

THURSDAY 1/23



* What you need to know about National Grid’s N Brooklyn Pipeline @ Bushwick Library (340 Bushwick Ave) 6pm, FREE, enjoy snacks, neighbors and hear from local experts about the National Grid construction in our neighborhood, More Info

^ Green Series: “Lessons in Survival” @ Leonard Library (81 Devoe St), 630pm, FREE, a literary talk on ‘surviving climate change catastrophes,’ RSVP

# Our Vegan Dinner: @ Archestratus Books & Foods (160 Huron St), 7pm and 8pm, $40, three vegan courses cooked by Chef Ken Wiss, Buy Tix

♫ The Great American Novel @ Gutter Bar (200 N 14th St) 8pm, $8, with The Glitch, The Regrets, and The Huffers, More Info

FRIDAY 1/24

♫ Cumbancha Flamenca @ Cantina Cumbancha (232 N12th St), 8pm, $10, an incredible trio of flamenco performers for a night of music, dance, and poetry, Buy Tix

♦ Radio En Direct: Un Temps de Cochon @ UnionDocs (322 Union Ave), 730pm, $10, five narratives of exile and refuge in an immersive surround sound audio documentary, Buy Tix

♫ 6 Underground – 90’s alternative dance party @ Saint Vitus (1120 Manhattan Ave), 11pm, $5-$10(door), 90s alt dance party, Buy Tix

♫ Los Elk with Garth @ Baby’s All Right (146 Broadway) 630pm, $10, Buy Tix

SATURDAY 1/25

* KID AND PLAYSPACE @ Our Lady of Mount Carmel Gym (1 Havermeyer St) 330pm, $10-$12, safe, indoor fun for kids 6 and under: ride-on toys, tumbling mats, art projects, infant play area, snack space, More Info

♦♫ “TAHRIR AND BEYOND” @ National Sawdust (80 N 6th St), 830pm, $20-$25, an evening of music, commentary, and visual art in commemoration of Egypt’s spontaneous uprising for democracy in 2011, Buy Tix

♫ Universal Love: A Fundraiser for Love Injection Fanzine @ Magick City (37 Box St), 10pm, $10, music and dancing, Buy Tix

♫ OLD SKOOL @ The Kingsland (269 Norman Ave), 11pm, FREE, More Info

* Distillery Tour @ Greenhook Ginsmiths (233 Eagle St), 330pm, $20, get a look behind the scenes of the unique distilling process, Buy Tix

SUNDAY 1/26

*♫ Banff Jazz & Creative Music Showcase @ Muchmore’s (2 Havemeyer St), 830pm, $10, a night of music and celebration, More Info

☺Let’s Dance! ft. Music of David Bowie for Kids @ Brooklyn Bowl (61 Wythe Ave 12pm, $12, Buy Tix

♫ BUILD YOUR OWN Theremin @ MAIN DRAG MUSIC (330 Wythe Ave), 1pm, $200, build your own functional Theremin using an open source hardware and software project, More Info

♦ “MIDNIGHT FAMILY” @ Film Noir Cinema (122 Meserole Ave), 430pm, $10, in Mexico City’s wealthiest neighborhoods, the Ochoa family runs a private ambulance, competing with other for-profit EMTs for patients in need of urgent help, Buy Tix

MONDAY 1/27

^ Heart of Maleness @ WORD Bookstore (126 Franklin St), 7pm, $5-$15, a discussion with philosopher and sociologist Raphaël Liogier on gender inequality, Buy Tix

☺ Queers N Peers @ Pine Box Rock Shop (12 Grattan St), 9pm, $15, from comedy to drag and beyond, help raises money for two organizations centered on queer and trans rights, More Info

☺ Horseplay Comedy @ Ponyboy (632 Manhattan Ave), 8pm, FREE, More Info

♫ Nuevo Noise @ Zone One at Elsewhere (599 Johnson Ave), 7pm, $12, Loyal Lobos w/ Angelica Garcia, Jackie Mendoza, Buy Tix

TUESDAY 1/28

♦Stories from the Rainforest @ Last Frontier (520 Kingsland Ave), 730pm, FREE, stories from the Amazon, a piano concert, and dance performance, More Info

♫ Ascend! @ TROOST (1011 Manhattan Ave), 8pm, FREE, More Info

^ Dave Hill and Malcolm Gladwell @ WORD Bookstore (126 Franklin St), 7pm, $10-$24, a discussion on Parking the Moose aka “the greatest Canada-based literary thrill ride of your life,” Buy Tix

♫ Candlelit Yoga + Sound Bath @ [email protected] (31 Nassau Ave), 7pm, $25-$30, a series of restorative yoga asana followed by a relaxing meditation with Tibetan singing bowls, Buy Tix

♫ Music

^ Literary Event

♦ Art & Film

☺ Comedy Event

# Foodie Event

♥ Pheremones Likely

* Greenpointers Pick