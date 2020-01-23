Where to Donate Reusable Bags Ahead of NY’s Plastic Bag Ban

On March 1st a New York State plastic bag ban, or the Bag Waste Reduction Law, takes effect and you might want to start using a renewable bag when shopping.

Perhaps, you’re ahead of the curve and want to unload some of those extra reusable bags piling up in your closet. The North Brooklyn neighbors are currently holding a bag swap and unneeded shopping bags can be donated in Greenpoint and Williamsburg at the following local businesses and institutions where NBN has drop-off bins setup:

Local elementary schools PS 31 Samuel F. Dupont School, Brooklyn Arbor School, and PS 110 – Monitor School are also partnering to collect bags.

When the law kicks in this March shoppers will be charged five cents per paper bag; exemptions for the ban include produce bags for bulk items and pharmacy and restaurant takeout bags.