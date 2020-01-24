Park Designs to be Presented at CB1 Parks and Waterfront Committee Meeting (1/27)

Designs of four North Brooklyn parks will be reviewed at the Brooklyn CB1 Committee on Parks and Waterfront meeting scheduled for next Monday.

The meeting is open to the public and takes place on Monday, Jan. 27th at 6:30PM at the Bushwick Inlet Park building (86 Kent Ave.).



On the agenda is the remediation of contaminated soil and the construction of a new passive seating area for the Bushwick Inlet Park Motiva Parcel. The Bayside Oil storage tanks were removed last year on the lot south of the Motiva parcel.

Also to be reviewed are the Marcy Green Park Reconstruction plan, the Ten Eyck Plaza Reconstruction plan, and the redesign for Ericsson Playground in Greenpoint.