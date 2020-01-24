Park Designs to be Presented at CB1 Parks and Waterfront Committee Meeting (1/27)
Designs of four North Brooklyn parks will be reviewed at the Brooklyn CB1 Committee on Parks and Waterfront meeting scheduled for next Monday.
The meeting is open to the public and takes place on Monday, Jan. 27th at 6:30PM at the Bushwick Inlet Park building (86 Kent Ave.).
The Motiva Site Design is Being Presented to CB1! @nycparks will be presenting their design of the Motiva section of Bushwick Inlet Park to the Parks & Waterfront Committee of Community Board #1. Come see with your own eyes and provide feedback on this next phase of BIP’s development. Monday January 27th 6:30pm Bushwick Inlet Park Building 86 Kent Ave., 11249 This precious part of the park lies on the bank of Bushwick Inlet. Your input will be valuable. Please partake.
On the agenda is the remediation of contaminated soil and the construction of a new passive seating area for the Bushwick Inlet Park Motiva Parcel. The Bayside Oil storage tanks were removed last year on the lot south of the Motiva parcel.
Also to be reviewed are the Marcy Green Park Reconstruction plan, the Ten Eyck Plaza Reconstruction plan, and the redesign for Ericsson Playground in Greenpoint.