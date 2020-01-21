Welcome Campers! Wild Honey Pies’ Memorial Day Weekend Camp and Music Festival Beckons

The Wild Honey Pie is organizing an adult Memorial Day weekend camp and music festival in the Berkshires next spring as a retreat for New Yorkers.

The Welcome Campers music fest runs from May 23rd – 25th at Camp Lenox in Otis, MA, and early-bird tickets are now on sale. An optional bus will provide transportation directly from McCarren Park to the festival.

The music lineup this year includes Vagabon, SASAMI, Haley Heynderickx, Salt Cathedral, Sir Woman (Wild Child), Ayoni, Bad Bad Hats, Raffaella, The Harmaleighs, Fake Dad and Jennah Bell.

Mindfulness activities are also planned for campers to unwind with yoga, meditation and astrology readings. Traditional summer camp activities include kickball, dodgeball, arts and crafts, lake swimming and more. And did me we mention live music around the campfire?