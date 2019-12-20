Greenpoint This Week: Fruit and Meat Markets Closing, Tasting Room Opens, Holiday Photo Booth Fun, and More!

Happy Holiday weekend Greenpointers! Look and listen for the “Evergreenpoint Carolers” tonight near the G train entrance at India Street starting at 7 p.m. and ending at The Springs (224 Franklin Street) at around 8:30 p.m.

If you missed this week’s meeting on the search for a site to build a new Greenpoint elementary school the entire meeting was streamed by Councilmember Stephen Levin.

For those of you who snapped a holiday photo at the Greenpointers Nutcracker Holiday Market check out the photo booth pics here.

Looking ahead to the weekend, on Saturday NYPD’s Patrol Borough Brooklyn North, along with Santa and superhero friends, will deliver presents in the neighborhood for their 4th Annual Sleigh Ride starting at 10 a.m.

For more weekend fun check out what’s happening and in the meantime catch up on this week’s headlines:

Sikorski Meat Market (603 Manhattan Ave.) will close on Monday as the owners plan to retire. (Greenpointers)

Young Fruit (192 Nassau Ave.) is closing after 30 years on Nassau Avenue. (Greenpointers)

St. Agrestis (233 Eagle St.) and Greenhook Ginsmiths (208 Dupont St.) opened a joint tasting room in Greenpoint to offer tours of the distilling processes. (Greenpointers)

Check out this surrealist comedy in Bushwick that satirizes the influence of neoliberalism in gay culture. (Greenpointers)

Some ideas for dining out on Christmas Eve and day in Brooklyn. (Bklyner)

25 Kent will soon be home to a Manhattan streetwear brand that is relocating to the new development. (Bloomberg)

Have the Pulaski Bridge bike and pedestrian lanes prevented crashes and gridlock over the past three years? (Patch)

A woman says she was wrongfully evicted from her Williamsburg apartment of nearly 30 years. (News 12)

A new Williamsburg bathhouse has soaking baths, saunas, and a Scandinavian-inspired café. (Architectural Digest)

Meet the “ragpicker of Brooklyn” who works out of a Williamsburg storefront. (NY Times)

British co-living developer The Collective is planning a 224-unit co-living building at 292 North 8th St. (Bisnow)