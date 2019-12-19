Thursday Spotlight: Xalvador Tin-Bradbury is taking down corporate gays

Xalvador Tin-Bradbury: The piece actually has less to do with the politics and more to do with the social conditioning that comes from taking about politics online. I try not to preach political views in my art cus everyone’s mind already seems to be made up…but to answer your question: maybe?

Your show seems to pitch vapid gay culture against the ethics of our neoliberal era. What made you want to write about this?



One day I was on the Facebook echo chamber and Bernie Sanders had posted a video about Medicare for All. Some corporate gay I was friends with had commented “go away” on the post. I laughed so hard and thought, Bernie Sanders wants to take away his Fire Island timeshare.

How does creating from a place of social critique or satire empower your work?

I am such a fan of political Facebook posts, they are so stupid and pointless because they don’t really accomplish anything. People confidently talking about things they actually know nothing about is so beautiful and these are the people who’s stories must be told.

How did you come to learn about/get involved with the Exponential Festival?

I caught a performance of Lily Chambers and Hannah Kallenbach’s show Two Girls One Hot Dog at the Glove (RIP) as part of the Exponential Festival a couple years ago and it was so gross and weird and beautiful — I thought to myself, this is probably something I should be a part of.

Important Q: will Robyn’s latest album be blasted at Honey’s?

I can’t promise any Robyn, but we will have a special rendition of the High High Hopes Pete Buttiegeg dance available on a never ending nightmarish loop.

Did Tony Kushner authorize the rights to your subtitle, and do you care?

We actually had to fight to keep the subtitle in. We thought corporate gays who are scared of socialism is the modern fantasia of national themes. Also, we don’t care.

You’ve been living and working in and around Brooklyn for a number of years as a performance artist. What has this community meant to you? What are you looking forward to in the new year?

Making art with your friends is definitely the secret to happiness. I have some fun projects coming up next year — a lot to do with memes.