Sikorski Meat Market Closing Next Week As Owners Decide to Retire

Another longtime Greenpoint Polish-owned business will close next week as the owners of Sikorski Meat Market (603 Manhattan Ave.) have decided to retire after 45 years in the butcher business.

The owners, Pat and Jim Sikorski, also operate a Bethpage, Long Island location of the meat market which will also close, according to a thank you note on the business’ website:

After 45 years of business we will be closing our stores on December 23, 2019 and retiring. It has been our pleasure serving you and we thank you for your loyalty and patronage. We will miss you!

The past year has brought a number of closures for Manhattan Avenue Polish-owned businesses with Green Farms Supermarket (918 Manhattan Ave.), Bakery Rzeszowska (948 Manhattan Ave.), and The Garden (921 Manhattan Ave.) closing.

On the bright side, new and exciting Polish restaurants like Pieroƶek (592 Manhattan Ave.) and Kaskade (123 Greenpoint Ave.) opened this year in Greenpoint, and Mazur Meat Market (922 Manhattan Ave.) reopened after closing for renovations.

A history of the Sikorski’s business from the website GoTechDaily:

Pat and Jim Sikorski began selling their Long Island goods in 1976 as sellers at the Nassau Farmer’s Market on Hicksville Street in Bethpage. Ten years later they moved the business to the Tri-County flea market in Levittown before returning to Bethpage in their own store. Originally, their sausages and chopped meats were bought by a Polish freezer in Brooklyn’s Greenpoint, but in 1980 they bought the business and took control of both the production and sale of the kielbasa smoked-garlic, krajana. ), kabanosy (think thin Polish felino), smoked pork shoulder, cheese head (with or without blood) and much more. At the front of the house there are homemade jams, imported preserves, fresh bacon and donuts, dried Borowiki mushrooms (which, if not for the price – $ 6.99 for 1 ounce – Italians would recognize pigs as pigs) and imported snack cookies.