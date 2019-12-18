Greenpoint School Meeting, BK Queer Flea Holiday Market, Christmas for Techno Orphans — What’s Happening, Greenpoint? (12/18-12/24)

Evening of Festive Fortunes Holiday Pop-In @ Francoise Olivas (135 Franklin St.):

The beautiful fairy goddess-mother @elisajimeneznyc is hosting an Evening of Festive Fortunes tonight at sustainable lifestyle shop, Francoise Olivas (135 Franklin St) from 7-9PM. There will be Heart Healing Reiki gifts and Tarot Card readings for CLARITY, PERSPECTIVE, and GUIDANCE. Pull up and start the holidays with a bit of fairy magic! $25 for 15 minute three-card pull readings.

(Retail value $120/hour)

WEDNESDAY 12/18

* Greenpoint School Meeting @ Dupont Senior Housing (80 Dupont St), 7pm, FREE, An update on the plans to construct an elementary school in Greenpoint hosted by Councilmember Stephen Levin, More Info

♫ Christmas Hymn Sing @ St. John’s Lutheran Church of Greenpoint (255 Milton St.), 6pm, FREE, Sing!!! Everyone is invited to come sing our favorite Christmas hymns. All levels of ability are welcome. Music and lyrics will be provided, More Info

☺ Smokes and Jokes @ Wythe Hotel (55 Wythe Ave) 7pm, $12 – $20, a floating comedy show, Buy Tix

♦ Hello My Name is thingNY @ Areté Venue and Gallery (67 West St #103), 7pm, $5, a night of audio-visual chamber music and sonic theaters. The program explores the sounds of language through its obscuration and translation, Buy Tix

THURSDAY 12/19



♦ 35s & 45s Presents: Smilin’ Stylin’ & Profilin’ @ Ponyboy (632 Manhattan Ave), 8pm, FREE, portrait photography and tunes, More Info

* Debate Watch Party @ Magazine Bar (130 Franklin St), 8pm, FREE, watch the next debate with the DSA! Merch for sale and free pizza and happy hour all night, More Info

♦ Triskelion Arts Presents: E/D @ Triskelion Arts (106 Calyer St), 8pm, $18, Utilizing ritual, repetition, and game, E/D dangles in obfuscatory oblivion. Aboard a hypnotic soundscore, Buy Tix

♫ Caged Animals, Turner Cody, Endless Eros, and more! @ The Park Church Co-op (129 Russell St), 8pm, $10 – $15 (suggested), Buy Tix

FRIDAY 12/20

♦ 2019 Holiday Salon Show @ Greenpoint Gallery (390 McGuinness Blvd) 8pm, FREE, best in show wins $200 and a solo show! This is a juried event and runner-up winners receive a slot in a group show and with other runner-up winners, Buy Tix

* First Annual Toy Drive Show @ 66th Congress (66 Greenpoint Ave), 630pm, FREE-$10,Empire Kings Booking and To the Point Records present first annual toy drive, Buy Tix

♦ LIGHT SIDE: A JOURNEY WITH DAVID PROWSE @ Film Noir Cinema (122 Meserole Ave), 830pm, $15,With rare and exclusive access to David Prowse, the British actor who

famously portrayed Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy, comes a new documentary bringing a fresh and different perspective to a celebrated

career, Buy Tix

* Plasma Speaker @ Magick City (37 Box St) 9pm, FREE, pre-Christmas/holidayz liquid sky party, RSVP

SATURDAY 12/21

* BK Queer Flea Holiday Market @ 3 Dollar Bill (260 Meserole St), 3pm, FREE, more queer creators than you’ll know what to do with! Expect to get everything you need and more, from last minute gifts, or breathtaking art from some of the best queer makers NYC has to offer, More Info

* Renegade Brooklyn @ Brooklyn Expo Center (79 Franklin St), 11am, FREE,Sip on a warm seasonal cocktail as you shop from 230+ Makers and Designers, groove to holiday DJ sets, snack on local eats, and enjoy interactive features, More Info

♫ Ronx @ The Kingsland (269 Norman Ave) 530pm, $10, Buy Tix

* Town Hall with State Senator Julia Salazar @ Our Wicked Lady (153 Morgan Ave), 5pm, FREE, More Info

SUNDAY 12/22

* Holiday Market at Cumbancha @ Cantina Cumbancha NYC (232 N12th St), 112pm, FREE, do your last-minute Xmas shopping while supporting local and indigenous artists. Jewelry, masks and flower crowns, traditional clothing, self-care products and Tarot reading gift cards, and more, More Info

* Chanukah w/ Zusha & Special Guest Yosef David @ Rough Trade NYC

(64 N 9th St), 7pm, $36, dance, we’ll eat, we’ll drink, and support an important initiative, Buy Tix

* Greenpoint Shul First Night Hannukah House Party @ Greenpoint Shul 5pm, FREE, Greenpoint Shul for a Hanukkah house party! Please RSVP to [email protected] for the address, More Info

* Adoption Event at NYC Pet @ NYC Pet (145 Driggs Ave), 12pm, More Info

MONDAY 12/23

* Holiday Camp – Winter Recess @ Greenpoint YMCA (99 Meserole Ave), 8am, $40-$80, Holiday Camp activities will include walking trips to local venues, arts and crafts, sports, music and movement, science workshops, and games, More Info

♫ Monday Night Karaoke! @ Our Wicked Lady (153 Morgan Ave), 730pm, FREE, More Info

☺ Horseplay Comedy @ Ponyboy (632 Manhattan Ave), 8pm, FREE, More Info

♫ MMCM @ Pete’s Candy Store (709 Lorimer St), 930pm, $5 (suggested), gentle noise from Illinois More Info

TUESDAY 12/24

♫ Christmas for Techno Orphans @ TBA Brooklyn (395 Wythe Ave), 6pm, FREE, 16th Annual Christmas for Techno Orphans, More Info

* Christmas Eve Candlelight Service @ Union Baptist Church (151 Noble St), 6pm, FREE, Christmas Eve candlelight service, More Info

* Christmas Eve Candlelight Service @ The Park Church Co-op (129 Russell St), 7pm, FREE, More Info

* Midnight Mass @ St. Anthony’s – St. Alphonsus (862 Manhattan Ave), 12am, FREE, More Info

* Christmas Eve Candlelight Service @ St. John Lutheran Church of Greenpoint (155 Milton St.), 7pm, FREE, More Info

♫ Music

^ Literary Event

♦ Art & Film

☺ Comedy Event

# Foodie Event

♥ Pheremones Likely

* Greenpointers Pick