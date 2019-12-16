St. Agrestis and Greenhook Ginsmiths Open Greenpoint Tasting Room

Did you know that world-class Italian inspired spirits and gin are brewed right here in Greenpoint? Now you can take a tour and learn about the production processes while trying a sampling.

The owner of St. Agrestis (233 Eagle St.), Louis Catizone, opened a joint tasting room with his neighbors at Greenhook Ginsmiths (208 Dupont St.) to offer tours of the distilling processes.

“After being production only in this space since 2012, this weekend was our soft opening of the space and it was a hit,” Catizone said.

The tasting room is open for walk-ins on weekends, and the tours for St.Agrestis can be booked here and Greenhook Ginsmith tours can be booked here.

Visitors can choose from a lineup of spirits and cocktails including Amaro, Inferno Bitter, Negroni and Aperitivo Spritz.

For people interested in both distilling processes, there is enough of a difference between the two distilleries and their products to warrant attending both tours, according to Catizone.

The space offers tours, tastings, to-go negroni and spritz on tap, snacks, and weekly specials like the amaro hot chocolate this upcoming weekend; tasting room hours are: Saturdays & Sundays 12:30-5:30