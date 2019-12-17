Young Fruit Plans Closing as Korean Cafe Opens on Nassau Avenue

A longtime Nassau Avenue market is closing just as a new coffee shop and Korean takeout spot is opening on the same side of the street one block away.

Young Fruit (192 Nassau Ave.) is anticipated to close sometime this week after approximately 30 years on Nassau Avenue, according to a cashier working on Monday afternoon. The market is having a closeout sale on produce and remaining stock and follows the closure of the nearby Natural Garden (750 Manhattan Ave.) and the Garden (921 Manhattan Ave.), which has since reopened as Downtown Market.

In other Nassau Avenue changes, a Korean takeout restaurant and coffeeshop, Ms. OHHO, celebrated its grand opening last weekend.

The front of Ms. OHHO has the appearance of a traditional coffee shop with espresso drinks and pastries.

In the back of the cafe is a bustling kitchen that churns our Korean food staples like bibimbap and mandu (dumplings); orders are available for takeout and delivery; check out the menu here.

Ms. OHHO’s hours are Monday – Sunday 11.30 a.m. – 11.00 p.m.