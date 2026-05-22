Good evening, Greenpointers.

This week, we met TINA, a tank full of mussels and grass, helping to clean up Newtown Creek. See it in action tonight at Kingsland Wildflowers’ open hours, just one of the many activities to check out in the week ahead.

It’s a close race here in NY-7. THE CITY reported on what Puerto Rico means to this congressional district. The candidates appeared this past Wednesday.

The Longest Table returns to take over another city block on May 31. The event quickly sold out, but good news for Greenpointers members: we’ve saved you a seat (all the more reason to sign up if you haven’t already!).

And mark your calendars for more socializing that weekend, as Greenpoint Open Studios sees more than 200 artists opening their doors for neighbors to peek in.

“Free” is the operative word at Domino Park this summer. The outdoor performance series Sugar, Sugar returns for another season of experimental programming. And skincare brand The Ordinary just launched a limited-run bus line taking locals from Williamsburg to Prospect Park. You know what, in a world of cursed “brand activations,” at least this is something useful.

Who amongst us hasn’t fantasized about working in a charming indie bookstore? We spoke to Eileen Tyrrell of WORD for our latest “Greenpoint at Work” profile.

Rescuers saved a cat that was allegedly abandoned in front of a bodega on Franklin Street.

Sud, formerly Bacan, closed after only a couple of months. Birdee Botequim opens this weekend, and Variety Coffee will open another Greenpoint location in June.

In and around North Brooklyn

Get a glimpse of the new Brooklyn Brewery, re-opening on Wythe Avenue.

Once again, Brooklyn Magazine is on the case of what the hell happened at Brooklyn Mirage.

That’s cool, now how about some help for the 450,000 New Yorkers about to lose health care this summer?

Taylor and Travis, the people want to know, is this area East Williamsburg or Bushwick???