A new wine bar from Chef Renata Ameni and the Kent Hospitality Group will debut in the space that’s home to Birdee, a bakery that opened one year ago in Domino Park.

Birdee Botequim (316 Kent Ave.) opens this Saturday, May 23, and will offer a nighttime counterpart to the daytime bakery. While Birdee is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, Birdee Botequim will be open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

The new concept was named after the Portuguese term for tavern or snack bar. It reimagines the space as an evening destination with a completely new Brazilian food menu from Chef Ameni, who was born and raised in São Paulo and recently named a James Beard semifinalist for Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker.

Chef Ameni’s food menu is accompanied by a new beverage program from Kent Hospitality’s Wine Director, Kristen Goceljak. The pair have known each other and worked together for over seven years.

Birdee Botequim’s coxinha de frango. Photo: Birdee Botequim

Birdee Botequim’s food menu consists of shareable small bites inspired by the flavors of Chef Ameni’s Brazilian home. There’s pão de queijo with roasted garlic aioli, a creamy chicken croqueta called coxinha de frango, Brazilian sausage with caramelized onions, and a fresh heart of palm called palmito pupunha, roasted with chimichurri.

For dessert, there’s brigadeiro, which are traditional Brazilian fudgy chocolate bites, and quindim, a baked coconut and egg custard, with roasted strawberries.

Birdee Botequim’s palmito pupunha. Photo: Birdee Botequim

Goceljak’s wine list offers 12 approachable glasses and about 75 bottles, highlighting new generation producers from Europe and the U.S.

Birdee Botequim will also offer cocktails like the Pessegro with Aperol and Japanese plum and the Tropicale with sherry, pineapple and green tea.