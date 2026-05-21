Sud NYC (79 Grand St.), an Italian pizzeria and bar in Williamsburg, has closed its doors. The closure comes only two months after the restaurant opened in the space that was once Bacàn (under the same owners).

Sud announced the sad news on Instagram, writing, “Due to circumstances beyond our control and changes in management, SUD NYC will unfortunately be closing its current location.”

The post continued by saying that this is “not the end of the project” and to “stay tuned to see what’s next.” Sud concluded by thanking its customers for their support.

Sud’s montanara di mortadella. Photo: Sud

Sud’s Chef Antonio Pisaniello immigrated from Italy to Brooklyn three years ago. Chef Pisaniello was the owner of Michelin-starred La Locanda di Bu in Italy for a long time, but closed the restaurant during the pandemic.

Chef Pisaniello told Greenpointers that he is “looking for a new location” and will let us know when he has found it.

Reddit users speculated about the 79 Grand Street address being “cursed” and the reasoning behind it. One user opined that it could be due to the lack of a full kitchen, while another thought it could be the lighting.

Other users commented on how kind Chef Antonio Pisaniello was to them and how good his pizza was.