Get in loser, we’re going…to Prospect Park on a bus provided by a skincare brand?

The Ordinary, a brand known for its no-frills, inexpensive products, just announced a free, limited-run bus going from Domino Park to Prospect Park, which you can catch from May 26 through June 9. Coincidentally (and thankfully), the bus partially overlaps with an upcoming G train shut down on May 29 to June 1.

In a sea of silly PR stunts and (I shiver just typing this) brand activations, we’ll take whatever The Ordinary is trying to do here. I still have plenty of questions (do they need a permit for this? Can any company unilaterally decide to do the MTA’s job for them? If so, is this something Mayor Mamdani can exploit to our advantage?) but the brand boasts its efficient bona fides online:

“The Ordinary believes quality should be accessible, clear in its function, straightforward in its use, and available to anyone who needs it. That principle doesn’t stop at skincare. Infrastructure shapes how people move through their day. When it works, it’s invisible. When it doesn’t, people build workarounds. The Ordinary Bus is one such workaround, which applies our same principles of clarity, accessibility, and efficiency to a different system: the city itself.”

What the hell, sure.

You can check out the bus schedule here.