Variety Coffee Roasters is opening a new coffee shop in Greenpoint.

The local chain is taking over commercial space in The Astral, an iconic Greenpoint building located at 190 Franklin Street. The storefront was previously home to a laundromat.

Variety Coffee first opened in Williamsburg at 368 Graham Avenue in 2008, and now has nine locations throughout the city, including another one in Greenpoint at 142 Driggs Avenue, and a dedicated roasting facility in East Williamsburg. This new Greenpoint shop will be the brand’s tenth outpost.

Inside Variety Coffee on Driggs Avenue.

Gavin Compton is the owner of the Brooklyn-based coffee chain. Compton also runs local favorite Three Decker Diner (695 Manhattan Ave.) alongside Eduardo Sandoval, owner of Blue Collar Burger.

Compton told Greenpointers that his newest Variety Coffee shop will offer the same menu as the other locations with coffee, cold brew, loose leaf tea, and espresso drinks like cortados and cappuccinos.

Compton plans to open the new Greenpoint location of Variety Coffee on June 1.