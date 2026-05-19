The Longest Table, a one-of-a-kind community potluck, returns for another Greenpoint iteration on Sunday, May 31.

It’s a simple concept with an outsized impact. The event fills a city block with tables and chairs so that neighbors can meet and mingle over a spread of food (which is BYO, just FYI, as are plates and utensils).

“In this time of disconnectedness, this loneliness epidemic, we are seeing a real and deep need for community and connectedness,” said the event’s organizers, Emily Farris and Joanna Rodger.

“The Longest Table is a free event open to all, run by volunteers, with the simple aim of bringing people together.”

Image via @longesttablecommunity/Instagram

The table will be set up on Russell Street between Driggs and Nassau avenues. It starts promptly at 1pm with a hard out by 4pm. The organizers also note that the G train might be out that weekend (of course!!!!!) No better time to get to know your neighbors than being stranded together for the weekend!

Tickets are going fast, so be sure to act ASAP!

Just like The Longest Table, community is always at the core of Greenpointers. You might have seen that we recently launched membership tiers. For 20 years, we’ve been bringing you on-the-ground, community-led journalism that highlights stories you won’t find anywhere else.

A membership program allows us to financially sustain ourselves in the 20 years to come. And it allows us to keep the site free and accessible for everyone.

We’re excited to share that Greenpointers members get a seat at the table—literally. We’ve partnered with The Longest Table to invite members to a special section of the table. Whether you’re giving $5 or $50, every little bit counts!