No matter what you get into over the next week, there’s definitely no excuse to be bored!

THURSDAY, MAY 21

The Brooklyn Latin School 20th Anniversary Celebration @ Juliette, 6 p.m.: Honor the founding of the Brooklyn Latin School during a night for alumni, headmasters, and current and former magistri (masters, in Latin, of course). Every ticket gets a free drink token, and there will be complimentary light bites. $25, get tickets here.

One-Day Choir @ 100 Sutton St., 6:30 p.m.: Get in the weekend mood early with a lively singing session of Bad Bunny’s “Baile Inolvidable” hosted by Gaia Music Collective. No auditions, no judgment. By donation, get tickets here.

McCarren Dog Run Refresh @ McCarren Park, 6:30 p.m.: Join the McCarren Dog Run Alliance for a one-hour community maintenance session to help reduce flooding and dust and keep the run safe for pups and humans. RSVP here.

FRIDAY, MAY 22

Coffee For Creatives @ Partners, 1 p.m.: The Comeunity Project is raising funds for families in need, people experiencing medical emergencies, and more with an intimate networking series among creatives in the entertainment industry. $17.85, get tickets here.

Open Hours @ Kingsland Wildflowers, 5 p.m.: Enjoy some killer golden hour views while learning about native flora and fauna in the Newtown Native Nursery. Free, RSVP here.

Drop-off Movie Night @ Twinkle Playspace, 5:30 p.m.: Kick off the long weekend with a few kid-free hours as your little ones (ages 3 to 6) watch a movie, play games, make crafts, and eat pizza and snacks. $60.54, get tickets here.

Turkey’s Nest 45th Anniversary Weekend, 8 p.m.: The long-standing watering hole is celebrating nearly half a century in Williamsburg. Sing your heart out with a Karaoke Party on Friday night, while the fun continues the next day. Free.

SATURDAY, MAY 23

Coastal Cleanup @ Marsha P. Johnson State Park, 10 a.m.: Help clean the local “beach” and shoreline during a kid-friendly (ages 8+) litter pickup with Cleanup Crew Kids and ReCreate Brooklyn all about keeping plastic out of the ecosystem. Necessary tools will be provided, and all children must be accompanied by an adult. RSVP here.

Soft Bar.

Soft Bar Run Club @ Soft Bar, 10 a.m.: Go for an easy neighborhood jog sponsored by Harmless Harvest and followed by Soft Bar mocktails, recovery shots, coconut water, and more. Free, RSVP here.

Turkey’s Nest 45th Anniversary Weekend, 12 p.m.: The party continues! Stop by at noon for games, BBQ, and drink specials.

Closing Reception with Artist in Residence Luca Goly @ Gather Center, 1 p.m.: Local artist Luca Goly will host a walk-through of his exhibition Awakening exploring the experience and application of consciousness. This marks the final day of Goly’s opening of the Center’s Artist in Residency program. Free, RSVP here.

Live Drawing Session @ Fernanda Uribe Studio, 4 p.m.: Get the creative juices flowing during a live figure drawing session open to artists of all ages. Materials and beverages will be provided. $50, get tickets here.

SUNDAY, MAY 24

Bike Tour: Creek Crossings @ Kingsland Wildflowers, 10 a.m.: Traverse the famed Newtown Creek by bike during a guided 9-mile tour of every bridge along the waterway. The tour, hosted by Newtown Creek Alliance, will also highlight several other historic creek crossings along the way. Free, sign up here.

BLACK BIRDERS WEEK Feathered Friends: Meet & Greet @ Marsha P. Johnson State Park, 1 p.m.: Celebrate and meet fellow Black birders while learning all about birds up close during a special event hosted by Black AF in STEM, NYC Bird Alliance, and New York State Parks featuring animal ambassadors and educators from the Wildlife Center of Long Island. All ages, children must be accompanied by an adult. Free, RSVP here.

Book Signing and Reiki Salon @ Loove Annex, 2 p.m.: If you love books, energy healing, or just having a good time, meet author Ifetayo White and other contributing writers Mut Ra-T, Lora Clarke, and Boshko Boskovic during a special signing of Reiki Heart and Soul: Many Stories, One Bright Light followed by a reiki session. Free, RSVP here.

TUESDAY, MAY 26

Morning Mindfulness @ McCarren Parkhouse, 9 a.m.: Unwind before getting back into the workweek grind with an easygoing guided mindfulness session. $13.58, get tickets here.

LGBTQIA+ Skip the Small Talk @ McCarren Parkhouse, 7 p.m.: Enjoy a different kind of dating event with meaningful conversations from unique prompts designed to avoid awkwardness and maintain a comfortable atmosphere. $24, get tickets here.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 27

Neighborhood Open House + Happy Hour @ The Yard, 11 a.m.: Visit the newly expanded and renovated coworking and private office space The Yard during an open house with live music, wine from BK Winery, burritos from Son Del North, and more. Free, RSVP here.

Children’s Book Club @ Greenpoint Library, 3:30 p.m.: Your young reader (grades 3 to 6 recommended) can chat about Song for a Whale by Lynne Kelly and do other fun book-related activities with their peers. Free, register here.

Cinema Club Piacere @ Our Lady of the Snow Hall, 7 p.m.: Interested in Italian cinema? Enjoy a community film club screening of Il Sorpasso dir. Dino Risi (1962) paired with a homemade Tuscan meatball dinner from Chef Zahra Tangorra and extra copies of her memoir and cookbook Extra Sauce. Join the waitlist here.