Good evening, Greenpointers

was demoted for talking politics, which is against the NYPD’s rules for on-duty conduct.

Problems continue to plague 40 Oak Street, whose residents are asking for help with a neighbor who they say has terrorized their community.

The closures continued to mount this week. Padel& is closing at the end of the month, renewing fears of a possible sale of the 67 West building. Sadly, Sol et Soleil has closed after a short run. Indian-American chain Inday has also now closed its Williamsburg location. Despite the acclaim, Ilis never quite found its footing in Greenpoint and is closing after three years.

But as the saying goes, sometimes when God closes a door, he opens a window. Such is the case with Cafe Bar J.F., from the Llama Inn team.

Bar Susanne, helmed by Chef Jackie Carnesi, opens today in Domino Park.

The City Planning Commission just voted to approve the controversial Monitor Point project. Now the project faces the New York City Council, who has the decisive vote.

Sunny skies ahead, at least for now! Celebrate with one of these events from our weekly guide.

In and around North Brooklyn

How Williamsburg’s North 6th Street turned into a millennial mall.

Thieves hit two East Williamsburg food trucks back to back.

A look at the PR guy representing Harvey Weinstein, Anna Delvey, and Broadway Stages.